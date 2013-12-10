Preview: New Jersey Tech at Seton Hall

Seton Hall continuesits unofficial Garden State invitational Tuesday when it hosts New Jersey Institute of Technology. Seton Hall beat in-state rivalRutgers 77-71 on Sunday, and after taking on the Highlanders will host St.Peters of Jersey City on Saturday. The Pirates and Highlanders are separated byonly five miles with Seton Hall holding a 4-0 lead in the series as the twoschools meet for the fifth year in a row.

Fourth-year coach Rick Willard, a former assistant under Rick Pitino at Louisville and with the Boston Celtics, has Seton Hall off to a solid start. The Pirates rank thirdin the Big East in scoring at 77 points per game after snapping a three-gamelosing skid against Rutgers with a 77-71 victory. Redshirt sophomore Sterling Gibbs, who scoreda game-high 27 points against the Scarlet Knights, has been the catalyst for SetonHall, averaging a team-high 16 points and 4.3 assists.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT NEW JERSEY INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY (6-4): After dropping their first two games of theseason, the young Highlanders have won six of their last eight, including a55-44 victory over UMass-Lowell their last time out as they limited the Red Hawksto 26 percent shooting from the floor. Freshman Damon Lynn leads New Jersey Tech with 18.9 points per game while sophomore Terrence Smith is averaging 13.6 points and ateam-leading six rebounds. Winfield Willis and Ky Howard, two moresophomores, are averaging 9.3 points for the Highlanders, who have twojuniors as their only upperclassmen.

ABOUT SETON HALL (6-3): The Pirates have won three of their lastfour as they continue a 10-game stretch where they play nine at home. Quick-handed Fuquan Edwin is averaging 13.8 points for Seton Hall andleads the Big East in steals at 2.8 per game. Patrik Auda and Brian Oliverround out the Pirates’ four double-digit scorers at 12 and 10.7 points,respectively.

TIP-INS

1. The Piratesrank second-to-last in the Big East in points allowed per game (72.7) andseventh in turnovers (13.9), but are second in the conference from the freethrow line at 73.2 percent.

2. NewJersey Tech is the only independent program in NCAA Division I basketball, havingspent the past four seasons as a member of the Great West Conference.

3. Seton Hallhas won by an average of 25.5 points in the four meetings.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 89, New Jersey Institute ofTechnology 67