FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seton Hall 71, New Jersey Tech 55
Sections
Featured
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Puerto Rico
Answering critics, Trump says White House is doing a 'great job' on Puerto Rico aid
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S.
Sessions defends Trump on NFL
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 11, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 4 years ago

Seton Hall 71, New Jersey Tech 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CHANGES Lynn point total to 16 in Para 3)

Seton Hall 71, New Jersey Institute ofTechnology 55: BrandonMobley’s game-high 18 points and three blocked shots helped the Pirates turnback the visiting Highlanders.Jaren Sina finishedwith 17 points as he went 5-of-6 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from 3-pointrange, and hit all four of his free throws for Seton Hall (7-3). Sterling Gibbscollected 16 points and Eugene Teague added 11 points and agame-high 14 rebounds as the Pirates won their third game in a row.

Freshman DamonLynn was the only scorer in double figures for New Jersey Tech (6-5) with 16points. Tim Coleman added eight points and seven rebounds while Nigel Sydnoralso chipped in eight points off the bench.

The Highlanderscontrolled the tempo for most of the first half, leading by as much as 17-9before the Pirates went in front for the first time with just under fiveminutes remaining behind seven straight points from Mobley. Seton Hall hit only3-of-13 3-pointers in the half while New Jersey Tech went 6-for-10 from beyondthe arc, but the Pirates managed to grab a 31-28 halftime lead.

New Jersey Techrefused to go away in the second half, but Seton Hall’s balanced scoring slowlytook its toll as the Pirates shot 59 percent from the floor over the final 20minutes. The Highlanders pulled within 53-48 with 5:15 remaining before thePirates closed it out with an 18-7 game-ending run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Pirates remain unbeaten in the seriesat 5-0. ... After averaging 13.6 points and a team-high six rebounds, HighlandersF Terence Smith was held to just four points and one rebound. ... Teaguefinished with his third straight double-double as the Pirates won the battle onthe boards, 34-25.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.