Seton Hall 71, New Jersey Tech 55

(Updated: CHANGES Lynn point total to 16 in Para 3)

Seton Hall 71, New Jersey Institute ofTechnology 55: BrandonMobley’s game-high 18 points and three blocked shots helped the Pirates turnback the visiting Highlanders.Jaren Sina finishedwith 17 points as he went 5-of-6 from the floor, including 3-of-4 from 3-pointrange, and hit all four of his free throws for Seton Hall (7-3). Sterling Gibbscollected 16 points and Eugene Teague added 11 points and agame-high 14 rebounds as the Pirates won their third game in a row.

Freshman DamonLynn was the only scorer in double figures for New Jersey Tech (6-5) with 16points. Tim Coleman added eight points and seven rebounds while Nigel Sydnoralso chipped in eight points off the bench.

The Highlanderscontrolled the tempo for most of the first half, leading by as much as 17-9before the Pirates went in front for the first time with just under fiveminutes remaining behind seven straight points from Mobley. Seton Hall hit only3-of-13 3-pointers in the half while New Jersey Tech went 6-for-10 from beyondthe arc, but the Pirates managed to grab a 31-28 halftime lead.

New Jersey Techrefused to go away in the second half, but Seton Hall’s balanced scoring slowlytook its toll as the Pirates shot 59 percent from the floor over the final 20minutes. The Highlanders pulled within 53-48 with 5:15 remaining before thePirates closed it out with an 18-7 game-ending run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Pirates remain unbeaten in the seriesat 5-0. ... After averaging 13.6 points and a team-high six rebounds, HighlandersF Terence Smith was held to just four points and one rebound. ... Teaguefinished with his third straight double-double as the Pirates won the battle onthe boards, 34-25.