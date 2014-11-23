Preview: Newman at Wichita State

No. 13 Wichita State will look to extend its NCAA-leading regular-season 33-game win streak when it hosts neighbor Newman on Sunday. The game will count as an exhibition for the Division II Jets - whose home gym is 8.3 miles from the Shockers’ Koch Arena - and won’t be factored into Wichita State’s RPI. Wichita State’s defense has been the key to its early victories while the Shocker’s half-court offense has been streaky.

“I would take layups and dunks in transition all year long,” coach Gregg Marshall told the Wichita Eagle late in the week. “These guys have enough experience ... that when they do have to execute in the half-court, I‘m assuming that they will still be able to do it.” New Mexico State and Memphis combined for more turnovers (44) than field goals (36) in losses to the Shockers. Ron Baker leads a Wichita State offense with lots of options with 18.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, Cox Channel Kansas, ESPN3.

ABOUT NEWMAN (2-0): Reggie Baker leads the Jets, who play in the Heartland Conference, with 24.5 points per game and has hit 7-of-15 from the 3-point line. Jeremy Espinoza adds 13.5 points, Cortael Colbert chips in 12 points, seven assists and 4.5 rebounds and James Pegues is averaging 10.5 points and seven rebounds. The Jets lost 102-53 in their 2011 visit to Wichita State.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (2-0): Tekele Cotton adds 13.5 points and Darius Carter chips in 10.5 points. Fred VanVleet (10.5 points) has 11 of the team’s 19 steals and has lost just two turnovers in 67 minutes of action. The Shockers, who have scored 53 points off turnovers, missed their first 18 3-point attempts and are 4-of-27 on the season.

TIP-INS

1. Wichita State has won 24 straight regular-season non-conference games in Wichita (at Koch Arena or Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena).

2. The Shockers’ five starters - Baker, Cotton, VanVleet, Carter and Evan Wessel - each average at least four rebounds per game.

3. Newman has two returning starters - Espinoza and Ryan McCarthy - from last years 9-17 team, which was a year removed from the Jets first NCAA Division II Tournament appearance.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 92, Newman 55