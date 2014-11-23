(Updated: CHANGES “6” to “5” in lede REMOVES “each” in graph 2 ADDS fourth note of GAME NOTEBOOK)

No. 13 Wichita State 105, Newman 57: Ron Baker hit 4-of-5 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 18 points as the host Shockers ran past the neighboring Jets.

Darius Carter added 15 points and four rebounds while Fred VanVleet had 12 points and four assists for Wichita State (3-0). Zach Brown had nine points off the bench and was one of four Shockers with six rebounds.

Reggie Baker led Division II Newman with 14 points and Cortrael Colbert added 12. The Jets were outrebounded 57-27 and had 14 turnovers in the loss.

The Shockers hit eight straight shots to start a 43-15 run during the last 10-plus minutes of the first half to turn a six-point advantage into a 67-33 halftime lead. The Shockers hit six 3-pointers during the surge and held the Jets to 2-of-9 from the floor in the final six minutes of the half.

Ron Baker and VanVleet scored back-to-back baskets for a 78-38 lead with just under 17 minutes left and the starters subbed out a few minutes later. Tevin Glass scored seven straight points for the Shockers late, including a jumper with less than four minutes left to stretch the margin to 100-50.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wichita State extended its regular-season win streak to 34 games. ... The Shockers, who hit 4-of-27 3-pointers in their first two games, hit 10-of-17 from the arc in the first half. ... The Shockers outscored Newman 48-12 in the paint. … Sunday was counted as an exhibition for the Jets, who host Fort Hays State on Tuesday.