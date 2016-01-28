FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Mexico 84, Air Force 55
#US College Basketball
January 28, 2016 / 4:26 AM / 2 years ago

New Mexico 84, Air Force 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sophomore guard Elijah Brown scored 17 points and junior forward Tim Williams recorded a double-double, leading New Mexico to an 84-55 victory over visiting Air Force on Wednesday night at WisePies Arena in Albuquerque, N.M.

Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds for New Mexico (12-8, 5-2 Mountain West Conference). Freshman guard Anthony Mathis also scored 16 points. Sophomore guard Xavier Adams had 14.

Junior forward Hayden Graham scored 14 points for Air Force (10-11, 1-7). Senior center Zach Moer had 12.

Air Force went up 14-10 on a layup by Moer, but a 15-0 run by New Mexico gave the Lobos a 25-16 lead. The Lobos followed that barrage with a 9-0 run to take a 36-22 lead on a 3-pointer by Mathis.

New Mexico led 45-30 at halftime and went up by 16 early in the second period. Air Force battled back to get within nine on a free throw by sophomore guard CJ Siples, but the Lobos answered with a 13-0 run to pull away. They went up by 20 on two free throws by Mathis and led by as many as 30 in the final minutes.

New Mexico shot 63 percent while holding Air Force to 27.6-percent shooting.

