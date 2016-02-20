Air Force 76, New Mexico 72

Guard Jacob Van scored 22 points, helping the Air Force rally past New Mexico for a 76-72 Mountain West Conference win Saturday at Clune Arena in Fort Collins, Colo.

Air Force won despite a 32-point performance from New Mexico star guard Elijah Brown.

The Falcons (14-14, 5-10 MWC) trailed by nine points with 11 minutes to go, but would not go away. A steal by guard Zach Kocur produced a dunk by forward Hayden Graham that put the Falcons up by three with 3:20 left. Graham finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Air Force.

The Lobos (16-11, 9-5) used a 9-0 run early in the second half and grabbed the lead. Guard Cullen Neal hit twice from outside during the run, including a jumper that pushed the Lobos’ lead to 53-44 with 11:24 to play. Air Force, however, answered with its own run in the final five minutes.

New Mexico was coming off a dramatic comeback win over Boise State on Thursday and was faced with a quick turnaround for a noon tip on the road. It showed in the first half, with the Lobos getting off to a slow start. Air Force led for all but three minutes of the first half, but New Mexico managed grab a 31-29 edge at halftime.

New Mexico forward Tim Williams finished 17 points and 13 rebounds.