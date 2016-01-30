New Mexico 88, Boise State 83

BOISE, Idaho -- New Mexico used its array of weapons to hand Boise State an 88-83 loss on Saturday at Taco Bell Arena.

New Mexico (13-8, 6-2 Mountain West) had a 14-0 run midway through the second half to build a 59-50 edge, but Boise State (15-7, 6-3) responded with a 15-3 run after having missed 12 straight shots from the field to take a brief lead.

In the second half, the lead changed hands six times, the last a 3-pointer by New Mexico guard Cullen Neal with 4:35 to play that made it 69-67.

The Lobos shot 56 percent from the field (28 of 50) and the Broncos had a brutal shooting performance in the second half, making just seven of their first 28 shots from the floor.

Boise State didn’t take its first lead until 16.5 seconds remained in the first half, but New Mexico guard Elijah Brown banked in a 30-foot 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer while double-teamed for a 40-39 lead at the break.

Brown led all scorers with 30 points, forward Tim Williams added 21 and Neal had 14 for the Lobos.

The Broncos were led by forward Nick Duncan with 19 points. Guard Mikey Thompson had 17 points and career-high 10 assists, and guard Lonnie Jackson also had 17 points.