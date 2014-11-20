Preview: Boston College vs. New Mexico

New Mexico looks to keep itsunbeaten season intact when it faces Boston College in the firstround of the ESPN Puerto Rico Tip-Off tournament Thursday. CoachCraig Neal’s squad is perfect through two games despite using anumber of newcomers in its rotation as Neal is still working onfinding the right combination of lineups. The Eagles are coming off adisappointing loss to Massachusetts in which they led by as many as 13in the first half but ended up falling by nine.The two teams are both hoping tobuild some early-season momentum in the four-day tournament, whichfeatures eight teams, including defending national championConnecticut. It should be a good chance for Boston College to getsome more experience with new coach Jim Christian, who came to theteam this offseason from Ohio. The Lobos will also benefit from thethree-games-in-four-days format, giving Neal plenty of chances towork on his team’s chemistry.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (1-1): Whilethe coach is new, the Eagles do have a number of experienced playersfrom last year, which is making it a little easier for Christian inhis first season in Boston. An eight-win team a year ago, BostonCollege needs to find more consistency on both ends of the floor,something Christian is optimistic about in the early going. “I‘mfortunate I inherited a great group of kids, a lot of experience, anda bunch of guys who want to win,” Christian said. “Olivier Hanlanis one of the best players in the country, and we’ve added twofifth-year seniors in (transfers) Aaron Brown and Dimitri Batten.Those guys have helped change the culture of our team.”

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (2-0): SophomoreG Cullen Neal has been the offense for the Lobos in their first twogames; he’s averaging 24.5 points while the next highest scorers are at 9.5 apiece. Neal is easily the go-to guy for the team, although he‘slearning to share some of the lead guard role responsibilities withsenior Hugh Greenwood, which Neal says he’s open to doing. “We areinterchangeable,” Neal told the Albuquerque Journal. “Hugh and Ican both play the one and the two, so I think we work well togetherand can score with each other. We have great chemistry.”

TIP-INS

1. The Eagles have not been avery good 3-point shooting team this season, hitting just 15 percent.

2. Cullen Neal is shooting ahigher percentage from beyond the 3-point arc (.533) than he isoverall (.419).

3. These two teams have playedjust once, with New Mexico coming out on top in a November 2011meeting.

PREDICTION: New Mexico 78, BostonCollege 69