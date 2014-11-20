Boston College 69, New Mexico 65:Olivier Hanlan scored 20 points to lead a balanced attack as the Eagles got past the Lobos in the opening round of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off tournament in San Juan.

Hanlan also had six assists for Boston College (2-1), which advances to take on the winner of the West Virginia-George Mason first-round contest in Friday’s semifinals. Aaron Brown scored 16 points and Patrick Heckmann added 11.

Hugh Greenwood led the way for New Mexico (2-1) with 24 points while Devon Williams and J.J. N‘Ganga each contributed nine. The Lobos shot 15.4 percent from 3-point range and turned the ball over 17 times.

The game was tight early, though a Heckmann layup with just over 17 minutes to play in the first half gave Boston College the lead for good. The lead was one point with just over 12 minutes to go when the Eagles went on a 7-0 run to open up a little space from the Lobos, but New Mexico wouldn’t go away, trailing by just six at halftime.

After Deshawn Delaney scored the second half’s first points, Boston College went on an 11-2 run to take a 13-point advantage with 16:38 to play. An 8-0 surge by the Lobos midway through the second half cut the deficit to four, but New Mexico could not get any closer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New Mexico G Cullen Neal, who came into the game averaging 24.5 points, turned his ankle early in the second half and finished with two points, going 0-of-4 from the field. … C Dennis Clifford grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Eagles, who won the board battle 32-29. … Boston College had just six 3-pointers in its first two games combined, but went 8-of-28 from beyond the arc on Thursday.