Brigham Young 96, New Mexico 66

Chase Fischer scored a career-high 41 points to lead Brigham Young to a 96-66 rout of New Mexico on Wednesday in the Diamond Head Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

Fischer drilled 12 of 21 shots from the field, including 9 of 14 3-pointers, and was 8 of 9 from the line. He added five rebounds and four assists after scoring just four points a day earlier in an overtime loss to Harvard. The nine made 3-pointers were a tournament record.

BYU shot 57.1 percent from 3-point range (16 of 28) and 52.5 percent overall (32 of 61).

Guard Nick Emery contributed 20 points and guard Kyle Collinsworth and forward Kyle Davis each had 10 points for BYU (8-4). Collinsworth added a team-leading nine assists, five rebounds and five steals.

BYU’s only deficit was 2-0 in the opening minute. The Cougars were up by eight points at halftime and pulled away from the Lobos in the second half.

Forward Tim Williams and guard Elijah Brown each scored 16 points and guard Cullen chipped in with 14 for New Mexico (7-5).