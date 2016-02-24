Colorado State 86, New Mexico 69

Senior guard Antwan Scott made four 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the second half and finished with 18 points as Colorado State cruised to a 86-69 victory over New Mexico on Tuesday in Mountain West play at Fort Collins, Colo.

Junior forward Emmanuel Omogbo contributed 18 points and 13 rebounds as the Rams (15-13, 7-8) halted a three-game losing streak. Junior guard John Gillon also scored 18 points and senior forward Tiel Daniels added 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting for Colorado State.

Junior forward Tim Williams scored 17 points to lead the Lobos (16-12, 9-6), who lost for the fourth time in six games. Sophomore guard Elijah Brown had 16 points despite making only 5 of 16 field-goal attempts and sophomore guard Cullen Neal added 10 points.

Colorado State was 9 of 17 from 3-point range in the second half and made 12 of 31 overall. The Rams led by six points at halftime before Scott started his 3-point shooting spree.

Scott made back-to-back 3-pointers to begin the second half to give Colorado State a 43-31 lead. He added another one for his squad’s next points with 17:27 remaining and capped the long-range assault with the fourth to make it 54-39 with 15:04 left.

The Rams led by 16 on a 3-pointer by Gillon before the Lobos crept within 57-45 on a basket by sophomore forward Sam Logwood. New Mexico was unable to cut the margin to single digits and Colorado State’s lead reached 75-55 on a putback by Daniels with 4:27 remaining before topping out at 24.

The Lobos held a 21-15 advantage on Logwood’s jumper with 9:14 left in the first half. The Rams answered with seven straight points en route to a 37-31 edge at the break.