Preview: New Mexico vs. Davidson

New Mexico will look to rebound from its first loss of the season when it faces Davidson on Sunday in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic. After a double-overtime victory over UAB in the quarterfinals, the No. 20 Lobos ran out of gas in the semifinals as Massachusetts closed the game on a 20-4 run to knock them out of championship contention 81-65. A day off gives players such as Kendall Williams and Alex Kirk, who each played 83 minutes in the past two games, a chance to rest.

Davidson is reeling not just from a 85-54 blowout loss to Clemson in the semifinals, but also from the apparent loss of Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year De’Mon Brooks. Brooks, who is averaging 16.8 points, suffered a knee injury during the second half of the Clemson game and later returned to the bench on crutches. Davidson coach Bob McKillop said after the game that he’s “unsure” of when Brooks will return.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (3-1): The offensive story looked to be pretty straightforward for coach Craig Neal’s squad this season, and that has proven to be the case through four games. Point guard Kendall Williams (19.8 points, eight assists), forward Cameron Bairstow (20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds) and center Alex Kirk (22 points, 11.8 rebounds) have powered the Lobos. The seven-foot Kirk was especially good in the loss to UMass, racking up a career-high 32 points including 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

ABOUT DAVIDSON (1-4): Without Brooks, the Wildcats will have to look to their backcourt for production. Brian Sullivan and Tom Droney are averaging in double figures at 13.6 and 12.2 points per game, respectively. Replacing Brooks will be a combination of Joe Aase and Andrew McAuliffe, who each scored just two points in relief duty against Clemson. The Wildcats also only grabbed 23 rebounds against Clemson.

TIP-INS

1. Williams committed a career-high seven turnovers against UMass.

2. With the win against Georgia in the opening round, Davidson avoided its second 0-4 start in 25 seasons under McKillop.

3. New Mexico is averaging 89.5 points through four games.

PREDICTION: New Mexico 93, Davidson 61