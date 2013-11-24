No. 20 New Mexico 79, Davidson 58: Alex Kirk continued a string of strong performances with 16 points and 14 rebounds as the Lobos dispatched the Wildcats in the third-place game of the Charleston Classic at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C.

Cameron Bairstow had a game-high 18 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico (4-1), which defeated the Wildcats for the second consecutive season. Freshman guard Cullen Neal poured in a career-high 15 after a six-turnover performance in a loss to Massachusetts.

Brian Sullivan’s 17 points led the way for Davidson (1-5), which was without leading scorer and Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year De’Mon Brooks because of a knee injury. Andrew McAuliffe started in his place and recorded six points and three rebounds.

The game was close until the Lobos scored 10 of the final 14 points in the first half to open up a 39-29 lead at the break. Without Brooks, the Wildcats were firing up 3-pointers for most of the half without success at 5-for-20, while the Lobos worked themselves to the free-throw line and sank all 11 first-half attempts.

The momentum carried into the second half for New Mexico, which opened the session on a 14-4 run to balloon its lead to 20. The Wildcats got the deficit as low as 14, but the Lobos’ size advantage proved to be too difficult to overcome as New Mexico outrebounded the Wildcats 48-28 and outscored them in the paint 32-16.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brooks was on crutches on the Davidson bench after suffering a knee injury in the semifinals against Clemson. … Neal is the son of New Mexico coach Craig Neal. … Davidson, which led the nation in free-throw shooting last season, shot under 50 percent from the line for the second straight game, going 8-for-17.