New Mexico 77, Fresno State 62

Sophomore point guard Cullen Neal scored 26 points -- 20 in the first half -- as New Mexico beat cold-shooting Fresno State 77-62 in its first Mountain West road game of the season Saturday night in Fresno, Calif.

Neal hit 6 of 11 shots in the first half, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, to pick up the slack after the team’s leading scorer, guard Elijah Brown, picked up two fouls in the first five minutes and sat on the bench the rest of the half.

Thanks to Neal, the Lobos (9-6, 2-0 Mountain West) led 44-27 at halftime. Fresno State (10-5, 1-1) opened the second half on a 6-0 run but later had a scoreless stretch of more than five minutes as New Mexico took control and pushed the lead to as many as 24.

The Bulldogs made only 1 of 18 3-point shots.

Guard Marvelle Harris scored a team-high 15 points for Fresno State, which was coming off a win at UNLV in its league opener. Forward Karachi Edo had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Brown, who was averaging 19.9 points per game, finished with 12. Forward Tim Williams had 13 points and nine rebounds. Center Obij Aget had 10 points and 10 boards.

Fresno State’s pressure defense helped force 24 turnovers from New Mexico, but the Lobos shot 53.2 percent (25 of 47) to protect the lead.