Preview: Kansas vs. New Mexico

Two teams that haven’t played to preseason expectations will collide Saturday night when No. 13 Kansas meets New Mexico as part of the Kansas City Shootout at the Sprint Center. The Jayhawks fell six spots in the rankings after losing Saturday to unranked Colorado and figure to drop a couple more after falling Tuesday to No. 19 Florida. New Mexico opened the season ranked No. 20 but needed two overtimes to beat Alabama-Birmingham and lost to Massachusetts.

Most eyes will be on Kansas freshman Andrew Wiggins, a 6-9 guard who is coming off season highs of 26 points and 11 rebounds against Florida. He also made four 3-pointers and blocked two shots for the first time in his college career, even making all eight of his free throws. The Lobos have a guard, a forward and a center each averaging better than 18 points, giving them a variety of methods to sting opponents.

TV: 7 p.m., ET, ESPN2.

ABOUT KANSAS (6-3): The Jayhawks are looking for a bounce-back game from forward Perry Ellis, who scored a season-low four points against Florida. He’ll likely be matched against Cameron Bairstow, who torched Cincinnati for 24 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday’s win. In the last two games, Kansas coach Bill Self has added Joel Embiid and Frank Mason to the starting lineup, giving the Jayhawks four freshmen and a sophomore in their starting unit.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (7-1): Bairstow has been one of the most improved players in the country this season, averaging a team-high 19.8 points and 7.1 rebounds after posting 9.7 and 5.9 as a junior. The Australia native has shown more of a power game as well this fall, using his size and strength to create room in the post. He works well with 7-foot center Alex Kirk, who has cooled off after reaching double figures in points and rebounds the first six games.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas has lost back-to-back games for just the seventh time in Self’s 11 seasons at the school.

2. Hugh Greenwood, a 6-3 guard for New Mexico, is third on the team in rebounding (5.4).

3. Lobos freshman guard Cullen Neal scored 2,311 points during his high school career, third-most in New Mexico history.

PREDICTION: Kansas 74, New Mexico 70.