New Mexico 71, Nevada 66

Sophomore guard Elijah Brown scored 17 points and junior center Obij Aget had a double-double, leading New Mexico to a 71-66 victory over Nevada on Saturday night at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nev.

Sophomore guard Cullen Neal scored 16 points for New Mexico (17-14, 10-8 Mountain West Conference). Aget had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and junior forward Tim Williams added 11 points.

Senior guard Tyron Criswell finished with 20 points for Nevada (18-12, 10-8). Junior guard D.J. Fenner scored 17 points and freshman forward Cameron Oliver had 13.

Nevada went up 14-8 on a free throw by sophomore forward Elijah Foster. New Mexico took a 19-17 lead on a layup by sophomore guard Xavier Adams.

The Lobos staged a 10-0 run to take a 29-19 lead on a 3-pointer by Neal and carried a 41-28 advantage into halftime.

New Mexico went up by 17 points early in the second half and led 49-32 on a layup by sophomore guard Sam Logwood.

The Lobos extended their lead to 20 midway through the second half. Nevada stormed back to cut the deficit to five with 43 seconds remaining, but New Mexico held on.