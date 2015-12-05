Preview: New Mexico at Purdue

Off to one of its best starts in program history, No. 11 Purdue begins a four-game homestand on Saturday afternoon when it hosts New Mexico. The Boilermakers improved to 7-0 for just the sixth time in school history and the first time since the 2009-10 season with a convincing 72-59 victory at Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game.

Purdue’s win at Pitt was even more impressive considering the fact the Boilermakers did it without senior captain and reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Rapheal Davis, who missed his second straight game with a sprained MCL. The senior guard tested the knee in practices on Monday and Tuesday but couldn’t go and his status for Saturday’s game is uncertain. Might not matter if Purdue, which held Pitt scoreless the final five minutes and without a field goal over the final 8:53, continues to play the kind of suffocating defense it did against the Panthers. “This team’s as good as anybody in the country,” Pittsburgh coach Jamie Dixon said. “There’s no question about it.”

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (5-1): The Lobos have three players averaging 17 points or more led by 6-foot-8, 240-pound junior forward Tim Williams (17.5), a transfer from Samford, who is also grabbing a team-leading 9.2 rebounds per game. Sophomore guards Elijah Brown (17.3) and Cullen Neal (17 per game), son of head coach Craig Neal, also are averaging in double figures with Neal also chipping in a team-best 4.3 assists per game. Brown, a transfer from Butler, is the son of former Lakers and Cavaliers head coach Mike Brown.

ABOUT PURDUE (7-0): Senior center A.J. Hammons scored 17 of his 24 points in the second half at Pittsburgh and also had 12 rebounds for his 16th career double-double. The long-armed 7-footer ranks second on the team in scoring (12.2) and rebounding (7.6) and is also averaging a team best 2.2 blocks. Isaac Haas, a 7-2 sophomore center, leads the team in scoring (13.7) while Davis (11.6) and sophomore forward Vince Edwards (10.3) also are averaging in double figures.

TIP-INS

1. Purdue has won all seven of its games by 13 or more points.

2. The Boilermakers rank second nationally in field-goal percentage defense (32.4 percent) in games through Dec. 1.

3. Purdue has made at least 10 3-pointers in four of its seven games.

PREDICTION: Purdue 77, New Mexico 63