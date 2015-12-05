EditorsNote: FIXES Hammons’ rebounds to 11 from 10, AND total of Hammons and Haas in lede to 17, Brown points to 21 from 18.

No. 11 Purdue 70, New Mexico 58

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue 7-footers Isaac Haas and A.J, Hammons combined for 37 points and 17 rebounds on Saturday, and the No. 11 Boilermakers defeated New Mexico 70-58 in Mackey Arena.

Haas, who finished with 21 points, and Hammons, who added 16, combined for 23 of Purdue’s 39 second-half points. Hammons added 11 rebounds, and Haas had six.

Purdue, 8-0 for the first time since the 2009-10 team won its first 14, trailed by as many as four during the second halt before going inside to its 7-footers to pull away during the final 5:48.

Guard Johnny Hill added 13 points for the Boilermakers and limited high-scoring Lobos guard Cullen Neal to three second half points after Neal had 13 in the first half.

Guard Elijah Brown led New Mexico (5-2) with 21 points, and Neal finished with 16.

In his two most recent home games, sophomore Haas is averaging 22.5 points. The Boilermakers have won each of their eight games by at least 12 points.