San Diego State 78, New Mexico 71 (OT)

Forward Malik Pope hit a big 3-pointer to force overtime, helping San Diego State remain unbeaten in Mountain West play with a 78-71 win over New Mexico on Saturday at Viejas Arena in San Diego.

Guard Jeremy Hemsley scored 23 points and forward Skylar Spencer had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Aztecs, who have won 11 in a row.

In a tight, back-and-forth battle between the top two teams in the Mountain West, New Mexico guard Elijah Brown hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left to give the Lobos a 66-61 lead. They were up three with 12 seconds to play with the ball but turned it over trying to run an inbounds play.

Pope took advantage, connecting on a tying 3-pointer with eight seconds left to send the game into overtime.

Hemsley and guard Winston Shepard took over in overtime. Shepard had a tip-in and a layup, and Hemsley made four straight free throws to seal the win. San Diego State (18-6, 11-0W Mountain West) scored the last 10 points of overtime.

Forward Tim Williams scored 21 points to lead the Lobos (14-9, 7-3), who saw their four-game winning streak snapped.