New Mexico 83, San Jose State 64

Elijah Brown scored a game-high 33 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead New Mexico to a 83-64 win over Mountain West opponent San Jose State on Saturday in San Jose, Calif.

Brown, normally a starter, came off the bench because of a reported disciplinary decision by New Mexico coach Craig Neal.

San Jose State (6-14, 1-7 in the Mountain West) was led by forward Frank Rogers’s 16 points and eight rebounds.

New Mexico (11-8, 4-2) managed the win on the road after losing six of its previous nine games. Forward Tim Williams was another standout for the Lobos, finishing with 22 points and a team-high eight rebounds.

The Lobos shot 54.5 percent from the field (30 of 55), led by Brown (10 of 15) and Williams (10 of 19). New Mexico also made 70 percent of its 3-pointers (7 of 10).

New Mexico went on a 9-1 run early in the second half to pull out to a 57-40 lead with 13:57 left. Reserve guard Dane Kuiper scored six of his 11 points in that stretch.

The Lobos could not hold a 19-10 lead in the first half after going on a 12-0 run behind Brown’s seven points in the spurt. Rogers made a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left before halftime to cut the lead to 34-32.

Brown, the son of former NBA coach Mike Brown, responded with a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left in the first half and then opened the second half with another 3-pointer to put New Mexico ahead 39-32 with 19:49 left in regulation.