Utah State 80, New Mexico 72

Guard Chris Smith scored 19 points and forward Lew Evans added 15 points to help Utah State beat New Mexico 80-72 on Tuesday night in Logan, Utah.

The Aggies (12-11, 4-8 Mountain West) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Guard Elijah Brown scored 22 points and forward Tim Williams added 21 points to lead New Mexico. The Lobos (14-10, 7-4) never led after halftime en route to a second consecutive loss.

Forward Quinn Taylor made a pair of layups while Evans and Smith each added a 3-pointer to fuel a 12-4 run that gave Utah State a 31-24 lead.

Brown hit a 3-pointer and Williams added a layup a minute later to help New Mexico cut the deficit to 31-29. Smith responded with back-to-back baskets to spark a 9-2 run that pushed the Aggie lead back to 40-32 heading into halftime.

Williams made a pair of layups to spark a 6-0 spurt for the Lobos to open the second half and cut Utah State’s lead to 40-38.

New Mexico could not get over the hump, though. Guard Julion Pearre made a pair of baskets to help the Aggies push their lead to 55-46 with 10:34 left.

New Mexico was unable to get closer than six points after that final spurt.