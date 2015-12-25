Preview: Washington State vs. New Mexico

Waking up on time might be the biggest challenge for Washington State and New Mexico when they meet in a consolation game Friday morning at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu. That’s because tip off is scheduled for 8 a.m. local time and won’t even be televised nationally, the end result of both teams losing the first two games of the tournament.

Washington State wasn’t competitive in a 28-point loss to No. 3 Oklahoma in the tournament opener Tuesday, and then committed 19 turnovers Wednesday in a 63-59 loss to Northern Iowa. Josh Hawkinson has remained consistent for the Cougars, however, reaching double figures in points and rebounds in both games to match his career high of six straight doubles-doubles. Derrien King, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward for Washington State, could be in line for more playing time after taking advantage of his season-high 23 minutes against Northern Iowa and matching his career high with 10 points. New Mexico leading scorer Elijah Brown is still searching for consistency this season, as he scored a season-high 33 points in the tournament-opening five-point loss to Auburn, but was held to 16 points on 3-for-11 shooting in Wednesday’s 30-point drubbing against BYU.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT WASHINGTON STATE (7-4): The Cougars just didn’t have enough scoring depth to make a dent in this tournament, and that weakness will likely carry over to Pac-12 play. Ike Iroegbu is a solid backcourt player for Washington State and Que Johnson is a capable wing, but fellow starters Charles Callison and Valentine Izundu are fairly one-dimensional players. Izundu, a 6-10 center, is a premier shotblocker who came into Thursday ranked sixth in the nation at 3.18 swats a game, and Callison is a decent distributor, but neither is a threat to fill up the scoring column.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO (7-5): Cullen Neal probably didn’t make his father too happy with his eight-turnover performance against BYU. Neal, the son of New Mexico coach Craig Neal, has been hampered with the turnover bug most of December, committing at least three in six of the last seven games and a combined 17 in the last three, all losses. Tim Williams doesn’t handle the ball nearly as much as Neal, but he’s yet to turn the ball over in the first two games of the tournament while contributing 26 points on 12-for-20 shooting and grabbing 12 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. Washington State is 11-9 all-time in games played in Hawaii and has never gone home without a tournament win.

2. The Cougars came into the tournament 10th in the nation in field-goal percentage at 50.6, but have fallen into a tie for 26th with Gonzaga (48.7) as of Thursday.

3. Brown, who averages a team-leading 20 points, was the fourth-leading scorer (6.8) as a freshman at Butler two years ago.

PREDICTION: New Mexico 70, Washington State 63