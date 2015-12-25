Washington State 82, New Mexico 59

Five players scored in double figures and Washington State shot a sizzling 55 percent from 3-point range in a 82-59 victory over New Mexico on Friday in the Diamond Head Classic at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.

Junior forward Josh Hawkinson led the Cougars with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Guard Ike Iroegbu added 17 points and 10 assists.

Forward Tim Williams scored 16 points to pace the Lobos and guard Elijah Brown added 15.

Washington State went on an 11-4 run midway through the first half to distance itself from New Mexico and take a 43-34 lead at halftime.

Lobos guard Jordan Hunter’s jumper narrowed the gap to 49-46 in the second half before the Cougars reeled off 14 straight points to effectively clinch the victory.

New Mexico managed only nine points in the final 9:23 and now has lost its last two games by a total of 53 points.

The Lobos made 12 of 13 free throws in the first half to offset the Cougars’ advantage from beyond the arc and stay within striking distance. Washington State connected on 5 of 10 3-point shots and New Mexico missed all five shots it attempted.

Washington State (8-4) was coming off a four-point loss to Northern Iowa and had dropped two straight before Friday. New Mexico (7-6) has now lost four straight and has given up an average of 90.25 points in the defeats.

New Mexico finished with only nine assists and Washington State registered 27 assists.