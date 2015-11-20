Wyoming 83, New Mexico Highlands 67

Senior guard Josh Adams scored 26 points as Wyoming posted an 83-67 victory over New Mexico Highlands in a nonconference game on Thursday night in Laramie, Wyo.

Sophomore guard Trey Washington added 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field for Wyoming (2-1), which committed just four turnovers. Freshman guard Justin James added 12 points in a game featuring two teams that use the nickname Cowboys.

Senior guard Jonathon Mines had 23 points to pace New Mexico Highlands (1-2). Senior guard Kendrick Nichols scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half.

Wyoming never trailed and scored the first 14 points of the game. New Mexico Highlands missed its first six shots from the field and committed four turnovers before converting its first basket on a Nichols layup to pull within 19-5 with 13:22 left in the first half.

Wyoming used an 11-0 burst to take a 30-8 advantage on Adams’ jumper with 8:27 remaining. The lead topped out at 25 and Wyoming settled for a 50-30 halftime lead.

New Mexico Highlands used a 7-0 run to get within 62-49 on a dunk by junior forward Marlon Johnson with 9:40 left. It was a 10-point margin after two free throws by senior center Kaylen Shane with 3:35 left before Wyoming pulled away again with a 9-2 surge.