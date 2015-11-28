Air Force 66, New Mexico State 64 (OT)

Guard Trevor Lyons scored a team-high 17 points, including the final three in overtime, as Air Force held off visiting New Mexico State 66-64 Saturday at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs.

Forward Hayden Graham added 16 points and seven rebounds, and guard Zach Kocur had 15 points and six rebounds for the Falcons (4-2), who improved to 4-0 at home. Air Force shot only 36.9 percent from the field and was outrebounded 46-29 but took advantage of 19 turnovers by the Aggies.

Swingman Pascal Siakam, who entered the game as the nation’s second-leading scorer at 27 points per game, had a game-high 26 points and 12 rebounds for New Mexico State (4-2). Backcourt mate Ian Baker added 17 points and eight boards for the Aggies, who were playing their first true road game of the season.

The teams finished regulation tied 59-59 and then traded a pair of free throws to open the extra session. Kocur hit a running floater in the lane to put Air Force up 63-61, but Siakam answered with a three-point play to give New Mexico State a 64-63 edge with 1:13 left.

Lyons, though, hit a driving layup in traffic with eight seconds remaining, and Baker was then called for an offensive foul trying to create a shot as he drove downcourt in the waning seconds, and Lyons made one of two free throws with 1.3 seconds left for the final margin.

Lyons and Graham hit consecutive 3-pointers to break open a tight game early and give Air Force a 16-9 lead 5:45 into the contest. The Falcons expanded their advantage to 12 at 30-18 on Kocur’s jumper with 4:05 remaining before halftime, but New Mexico State scored the final eight points of the half to close within 30-26 at the break.

The Falcons led 45-37 with 11:33 remaining, but New Mexico State drew even at 53-53 on five straight points from Baker with 4:09 left. Lyons made a pair of free throws and forward Kyle Broekhuis drained a jumper, sandwiched around a Siakam bucket, to put the hosts ahead 57-55 with 1:46 remaining, but Siakam hit one of two free throws to cut the Aggies’ deficit to 57-56.

Siakam then drained two more free throws with 32.6 seconds remaining to put New Mexico State out in front 58-57. Kocur hit both ends of the one-and-one opportunity to give Air Force a 59-58 edge with 29 seconds to play, but Air Force guard CJ Siples was called for an intentional foul as Jalyn Pennie went up for a shot in close with 2.8 seconds remaining and the New Mexico State guard hit one of two free throws to send the contest to overtime knotted at 59-59.