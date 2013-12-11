Preview: New Mexico State at Arizona

Back at No.1 in the rankings for the first time since 2003, unbeaten Arizona (9-0) hosts slumping New Mexico State on Wednesday night. The question now is how long can Sean Miller’s Wildcats, which trailed visiting UNLV with a little over three minutes to go Saturday before pulling out a 63-58 victory, stay on top? “The reason it’s hard is because of the parity,” Miller said.

The schedule also doesn’t help Arizona. After Wednesday night’s game, the Wildcats travel to No. 25 Michigan on Saturday morning for a nationally televised game which has Miller warning his team about looking past the Aggies. “New Mexico State is the next game; it’s the only one that matters,” Miller told the Tucson Citizen.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT NEW MEXICO STATE (7-4): After a 7-1 start that included a pair of wins over border rival UTEP and a road win at Hawaii, the Aggies have dropped three in a row but all against top competition: at Colorado State (85-83), home to New Mexico (79-70) and Saturday at No. 16 Gonzaga (80-69). The Aggies led most of the first half against the Zags but were out-rebounded, 45-30, and gave up 18 offensive rebounds that resulted in 22 second chance points. Junior guard Daniel Mullings leads the team in scoring (17.6) while 7-5, 355-pound sophomore center Sim Bhullar leads in rebounding (7.2) and blocks (37).

ABOUT ARIZONA (9-0): The Wildcats dominated a pretty good UNLV frontline inside, finishing with a 41-29 rebounding edge and a 44-22 advantage in points in the paint. Junior point T.J. McConnell, a transfer from Duquesne, had 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in the win and ranks ninth nationally in assists (6.8). Junior shooting guard Nick Johnson (16.6) leads the team in scoring but was only 4-of-15 from the floor against UNLV including 2-of-9 from 3-point range, many of the misses coming on wide-open looks.

TIP-INS

1. Forward Aaron Gordon, one of the nation’s top freshmen and a likely NBA lottery pick, is off to a good start for Arizona, averaging 12 points and nine rebounds per game.

2. The Wildcats have won the rebounding battle in all nine of their games and rank second nationally in rebounding margin (plus-14.1).

3. Arizona is 33-4 (89.2) in nonconference home games under Miller.

PREDICTION: Arizona 81, New Mexico State 68