Arizona 74, New Mexico State 48
December 12, 2013 / 4:36 AM / 4 years ago

Arizona 74, New Mexico State 48

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: RECASTS sentence 2, graph 4)

No. 1 Arizona 74, New Mexico State 48: Brandon Ashley scored 15 points and connected on all three of his 3-point attempts as the top-ranked Wildcats crushed the visiting Aggies.

Kaleb Tarczewski scored 14 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson finished with 12-points and a game-high eight rebounds and Aaron Gordon added 11 points for Arizona (10-0). The Wildcats took over the No. 1 national ranking on Monday for the first time since 2003.

Daniel Mullings scored a game-high 18 points for New Mexico State (7-5). The Aggies, who lost their fourth straight game, shot just 32.6 percent from the floor and were 2-of-11 from 3-point range.

Despite spending the final nine minutes on the bench after picking up his second foul, Ashley still had a team-best 10 points in the first half. After a Mullings’ jumper gave the Aggies an early 10-5 lead, Ashley scored seven points during a 13-1 run by the Wildcats over the next 4:52 en route to a 32-24 halftime lead.

New Mexico State got as close as six points twice early in the second half before Arizona took control with a 12-3 spurt capped by a dunk by Tarczewski off a pass from Ashley. The Wildcats closed the game out with another 16-3 run and held the Aggies without a field goal over the final 8:44.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wildcats came into the game ranked No. 2 in the country in rebounding margin (plus-14.1) and finished with a 38-22 edge on the boards. ... Arizona improved to 34-4 in non-conference home games under Sean Miller. ... The Wildcats next play at No. 25 Michigan on Saturday.

