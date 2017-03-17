Preview: New Mexico State vs. Baylor

(Updated: ADDS TIME AND TV)

After finishing tied for second place in the powerful Big 12 Conference, Baylor held out hope for a program-best No. 2 seed despite suffering a 70-64 quarterfinal loss to Kansas State in the conference tournament. Instead, the Bears matched a school record with a No. 3 seeding in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament but also got their best-case scenario by being placed in the Tulsa quadrant, where they will face 14th-seeded WAC champion New Mexico State in the first round Friday.

It's roughly a five-hour drive from Waco to Tulsa for Baylor fans, who will be hoping the Bears can avoid a third straight first-round loss. Baylor has garnered a No. 3 seed for the fourth time (2010, 2012, 2015) and will be looking to avoid a history-making setback against the Aggies. The Bears fell to Yale 79-75 as a fifth seed last year and were edged 57-56 by Georgia State as a No. 3 in 2015, but a top-5 seed has not lost in the first round in three consecutive years. New Mexico State, which overcame a 13-minute field-goal drought to win the WAC tournament with a 70-60 comeback victory over defending champion Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday, is no stranger to March Madness as it makes its fifth appearance in the Tournament in six years.

TV: 12:40 p.m. ET, truTV

ABOUT NEW MEXICO STATE (28-5): The Aggies finished tied for second place in the WAC regular-season standings with Grand Canyon at 11-3, one game behind Cal State Bakersfield (12-2) in their first campaign under coach Paul Weir, a long-time assistant under Marvin Menzies before he departed in April to take the job at UNLV. The cupboard hardly was bare, however, as six of the team's seven top scorers returned - including senior guard Ian Baker, who earned WAC Player of the Year honors after averaging 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Baker followed that by being named MVP of the WAC tournament, scoring all 15 of his points in the title game in the second half, while 6-7 sophomore forward Eli Chula, an All-Conference Second Team pick who is averaging 12.4 points and a team best nine rebounds, and junior guard Braxton Huggins (13.6 points, 86 3-pointers) also were named to the All-Tournament Team.

ABOUT BAYLOR (25-7): The early exit from the Big 12 tournament was viewed by some to be a blessing in disguise for the Bears, who lost six of their final 11 games as they seemed to wear down in the final month. "We'll take the positive, go home, get rest, get healthy, practice a little bit and hopefully execute like Kansas State did come next week," coach Scott Drew told reporters. Junior forward Johnathan Motley, who dislocated a finger in the loss to Kansas State but returned to the game, is a semifinalist for the Naismith Award and leads the team in scoring (17.3 points) and the Big 12 in rebounding (9.9) while junior point guard Manu Lecomte, slowed by a sprained ankle over the final three weeks of the season, also is scoring in double digits (12.4 points) while averaging a team-best 3.9 assists and shooting 42.2 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Baylor is 8-2 in games it has trailed at halftime, including comeback wins over West Virginia (two), Michigan State, Louisville and Xavier.

2. The 28 victories for New Mexico State are the most in a season in school history, topping the 27 recorded by the 1970 Final Four squad coached by Lou Henson.

3. The winner will play either No. 6 seed SMU or the victor of the First Four game between USC and Providence on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Baylor 72, New Mexico State 63