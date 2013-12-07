Preview: New Mexico State at Gonzaga

Gonzaga is thriving from 3-point range and the No. 15 Bulldogs look for another accurate contest from behind the arc when they host New Mexico State on Saturday. Gonzaga is averaging 10.9 3-point baskets per game with guards Kevin Pangos (29) and Gary Bell Jr. (26) combining for nearly two-thirds of the team’s 87 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Aggies won seven of their first eight games before suffering back-to-back defeats against Colorado State and New Mexico.

Gonzaga reserve guard Drew Barham also is shooting well with 16 3-point baskets. “Everybody can shoot – it doesn’t matter who it is and that makes it harder to guard,” Barham told the Spokesman-Review. “If Kevin is hot, we keep getting him the ball. If Gary’s hot, we keeping getting him the ball.” New Mexico State opponents are shooting 37.1 percent from 3-point range.

TV: 11 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT NEW MEXICO STATE (7-3): Junior guard Daniel Mullings averages a team-best 17.7 points and is six points away from becoming the 32nd player in school history to reach 1,000 career points. Mullings is shooting 50.8 percent from the field and has a team-leading 14 steals. Guard DK Eldridge chips in 12.1 points while 7-5, 360-pound center Sim Bhullar is averaging 9.8 points and a team-best 7.4 rebounds to go with 33 blocked shots.

ABOUT GONZAGA (7-1): Pangos is averaging a team-best 20.4 points and is shooting a torrid 92.3 percent from the free-throw line. Bell is averaging 15 points and post player Sam Dower (14.5) also scores in double digits and his 7.5 rebounding average is slightly ahead of center Przemek Karnowksi (7.4). Providence transfer Gerard Coleman is making a solid contribution off the bench, shooting 57.9 percent while contributing 9.8 points per outing.

TIP-INS

1. This is the first ever meeting between the schools.

2. Karnowski is shooting 73.7 percent from the field and Dower (64.7) also is shooting splendidly.

3. Bhullar, a sophomore, has 118 career blocked shots and stands six behind Slab Jones (1976-80) for third place on New Mexico State’s all-time career list.

PREDICTION: Gonzaga 92, New Mexico State 81