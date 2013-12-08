No. 15 Gonzaga 80, New Mexico State 68: Sam Dower scored a season-high 22 points to help the host Bulldogs knock off the Aggies.

Gerard Coleman added a season-best 21 points off the bench and Kevin Pangos had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Gonzaga (8-1). Przemek Karnowski contributed nine points and nine rebounds as the Bulldogs won their fourth straight game.

Daniel Mullings scored 17 points and Tshilidzi Nephawe added 13 points and eight rebounds for New Mexico State (7-4). K.C. Ross-Miller pitched in 12 points and Kevin Aronis added 10 for the Aggies, who have lost three straight games.

Gonzaga led by only four points with under 14 1/2 minutes to play when Coleman scored seven straight points to make it 50-39 with 11:35 to play. The Bulldogs led by double digits most of the rest of the way and Dower’s basket with 2:10 left gave Gonzaga a 15-point lead.

New Mexico State enjoyed the lead for most of the first half before the Bulldogs scored six of the final eight points for a 31-30 lead at the break. Dower scored five points during a 7-0 run to start the second half to push Gonzaga’s lead to eight.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Bulldogs collected 18 offensive rebounds while recording a 45-30 edge on the boards. … Mullings became the 32nd player in New Mexico State history to top 1,000 career points and his career output stands at 1,011. … Gonzaga has won 33 of its last 34 home games.