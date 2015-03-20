Preview: New Mexico State vs. Kansas

(Updated: ADDS time, TV)

After losing the Big 12 title game, Kansas looks to regroup as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region with a second-round matchup against No. 15 seed New Mexico State on Friday in Omaha, Neb. The Jayhawks, who have made 26 straight appearances, fell 70-66 to Iowa State on Saturday, which killed their chances at a No. 1 seed and may have factored in their tough road to the Final Four. Kansas could meet Wichita State in the third round and undefeated Kentucky looms as the region’s top seed.

By the time Friday rolls around, the Aggies will have gone more than two months since their last defeat as they carry a 13-game winning streak into their fourth consecutive appearance in the Big Dance. Led by a pair of WAC first-teamers in Freshman of the Year Pascal Siakam and senior Daniel Mullings, New Mexico State is looking to end a string of seven straight losses in the Tournament since a win over Nebraska in 1993. The victor meets either No. 7 seed Wichita State or No. 10 seed Indiana in the third round Sunday.

ABOUT NEW MEXICO STATE (23-10): The top defensive team in the WAC, the Aggies held each opponent during their 13-game run to 63 points or fewer and seven straight scored under the 60-point mark before an 80-61 rout of Seattle in the WAC tourney final. Offensively, a balanced attack is led by forward Remi Barry (13.3 points per game), Siakam (13.0) and Mullings (12.6). Barry scored 21 and New Mexico State shot 52.5 percent from the floor to defeat the Redhawks on Saturday, its ninth double-digit win during the winning streak.

ABOUT KANSAS (26-8): Head coach Bill Self stopped short of making excuses for the loss to the Cyclones but indicated that his team’s lack of health has been a factor of late, as leading scorer and rebounder Perry Ellis has struggled in two games since returning from a knee injury, going 6-of-21 from the floor in the Big 12 tournament. In addition, the status of freshman big man Cliff Alexander - who led the team in shooting (56.6 percent) and ranks second to Ellis with 5.3 boards per game - remains up in the air amid an investigation into his family’s financial practices. One positive has been the improved play of guard Wayne Selden Jr., who averaged 22.5 points in the last two games of the conference tournament after seven straight in which he was held to single digits.

TIP-INS

1. Aggies C Tshilidzi Nephawe averaged 18.5 points and 12 rebounds to earn MVP of the WAC tournament.

2. Ellis averaged 12.5 points and 10.5 rebounds in two games in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

3. Kansas has won each of the two previous meetings, the last a 100-79 win at home on Dec. 3, 2008.

PREDICTION: Kansas 72, New Mexico State 63