Kansas shoots down New Mexico State

OMAHA, Neb. -- Hot-shooting Kansas had an easy time in its NCAA Tournament opener.

Sophomore guard Frank Mason III scored 17 points and the second-seeded Jayhawks used balanced scoring and lethal 3-point shooting to defeat No. 15 seed New Mexico State 75-56 in Friday’s second round of the NCAA Midwest Regional at Century Link Center.

Kansas (27-8) had no problems with New Mexico State’s zone defense, making 9 of 13 3-pointers, with five different Jayhawks hitting at least one.

“It was nice to see the ball go in the basket, gave us confidence as the game went on, and we were happy that we knocked down shots,” Mason said. “We wanted to execute the game plan, get the ball to the middle and short corners to give us a chance to make the zone break down, but it was very important for our shots to fall, too.”

Ten Jayhawks scored, with seven finishing with between six and nine points, and Kansas shot 54 percent from the field.

The Jayhawks led by as many as 23 points, with 5:48 remaining, after New Mexico State had pulled within 12 points midway through the second half.

Senior guard DK Eldridge scored 11 points and senior center Tshilidzi Nephawe and senior forward Remi Barry had 10 points apiece for New Mexico State (23-11). The Aggies, making their fourth straight NCAA Tournament appearance, had their 13-game winning streak snapped.

“I knew they wouldn’t take us for granted,” New Mexico State coach Marvin Menzies said. “That’s what good staffs and good players do. They made shots. I mean ... we do a phenomenal job guarding the 3-point line, but they were able to penetrate the interior, make good passes and get finishes.”

Kansas took an early 11-4 lead and stretched the margin to 18 points with 3:11 remaining before halftime, thanks to a 10-0 run during a period of 2:19.

Freshman guard Devonte’ Graham, who entered the game with 12 3-pointers this season, had two 3-pointers in the first half as Kansas was 5 of 8 from beyond the arc before halftime and 53.6 percent from the field overall.

NOTES: Kansas didn’t place its first and only player in double-figure scoring until 9:30 remained in the game, when G Frank Mason III scored on a floater in the lane to push his total to 11. ... Of the 13 players on the New Mexico State roster, nine aren’t from the United States. Five players are from Toronto, two are from France, one is from Cameroon and another from South Africa. ... Kansas posted its ninth straight NCAA Tournament first-game victory and improved to 30-2 in first games at the NCAA Tournament since 1981.