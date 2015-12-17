New Mexico 79, New Mexico State 61

Four New Mexico starters reached double figures and the Lobos claimed bragging rights in the Land of Enchantment with a 79-61 victory over instate rival New Mexico State on Wednesday in The Pit in Albuquerque.

Guard Elijah Brown led the Lobos with 20 points, and forward Tim Williams added 18 points. Fellow starters -- guard Cullen Neal and forward Sam Logwood -- chipped in with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

In the teams’ first meeting on Nov. 15 in Las Cruces, N.M., Brown and Neal combined for 49 points in an 83-74 New Mexico victory.

The Lobos maintained a double-digit lead throughout much of the first half. But despite missing all four of their 3-point attempts and being outrebounded, the Aggies trailed by only six at halftime, 38-32.

The Lobos came out in the second half and opened up a 12-point lead when Williams’ layup gave New Mexico a 44-32 advantage with just over four minutes gone. The Lobos maintained a double-digit lead and were never threatened.

As usual, the Aggies relied on 6-foot-9 center Pascal Siakam to carry the load on offense, and on Wednesday, the Cameroonian didn’t disappoint. Siakam made nine of 13 shots to lead New Mexico State with 21 points.

Tanveer Bhullar, the Aggies 7-foot-3 sophomore center, came off the bench to add nine points and nine rebounds.

Despite entering the game ranked fourth in the nation in rebounding at 45.6 per game, New Mexico State got beat on the boards 40-28. The Aggies also missed all seven of their 3-point attempts and made only 13 of 29 free-throw tries.