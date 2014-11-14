Preview: New Mexico State at Wichita State

With the Wichita State Shockers starting last season with 35 straight wins before falling to Kentucky in the secondround of the NCAA tournament, what does coach Gregg Marshall’s teamdo for an encore? That question will begin to be answered Friday night, whenthe Shockers play host to New Mexico State for their regular-seasonopener. With fivekey contributors returning, the Shockers should be a solid team fromthe start of the season, something many other clubs won’t be for afew weeks.The backcourt tandem of FredVanVleet and Ron Baker is one of the best in the nation, but early on,the Shockers will be focused on getting an inexperiencedfrontcourt lots of playing time. Of course, getting a win against theAggies isn’t going to be as easy as a typical opener, with coachMarvin Menzies’ squad coming off three straight NCAA tournamenttrips. Reigning WAC Player of the Year Daniel Mullings (16.8 ppg, 3.5apg) will be a tough matchup for VanVleet and the rest of theShockers’ defense.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Cox Channel Kansas

ABOUT NEW MEXICO STATE (2013-14:26-10): Menzies is hoping to get his team to push the tempo more thisseason, going with more full-court presses as well as being moreaggressive offensively to take advantage of a rotation that could goas deep as 11 players. While the aggressiveness will be good when itworks, Menzies also recognizes that turnovers could become more of aproblem until the players learn their best pace. “Turnovers aresomething you maybe have to take an extra one or two a game,”Menzies told the Las Cruces Sun-News. “But, you don’t want to takean extra five or six just because you’re deciding you’re playing thatway. That’s not an excuse for throwing the ball away.”

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (2013-14:35-1): The newcomers to the Wichita State squad may be lookingforward to the regular season more than the rest of the team simplybecause they don’t have to be matched up with VanVleet or Baker inscrimmages. Marshall has been trying to work his new players intolineups with the veterans to get them acclimated rather than play alineup made up entirely of newcomers. “For them to get out thereand mesh with us … it takes the pressure off them and just allowsthem to be able to do what they do best,” VanVleet told the WichitaEagle. “It’s easy for them to let us do most of the work and lettheir talents come along.”

TIP-INS

1. The Aggies have been dealingwith some injuries, with C Tshilidzi Nephawe (foot) limited in practice but expected to play against theShockers.

2. Wichita State scored 112points in an exhibition rout of Northwood last weekend, its highest tally in an exhibition game under Marshall.

3. The all-time series betweenthe two teams is tied 14-14, though the Shockers hold an 11-4advantage in games played in Wichita.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 78, NewMexico State 64