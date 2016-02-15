Preview: New Mexico State at Wichita State

Wichita State will try to start a new winning streak at home when it hosts New Mexico State on Monday in a non-conference matchup between a pair of first-place teams. The squads were originally scheduled to meet Dec. 28, but storms in Texas wreaked havoc on the Aggies’ travel plans and the game was postponed.

At the time, the Shockers were in the early portions of a 12-game winning streak, but they have dropped two of their last three and saw their nation-leading 43-game home winning streak end Saturday against Northern Iowa. “Obviously guys are disappointed, upset,” guard Fred VanVleet told reporters. “It’s one thing to play your best and play really good and lose. It’s another thing not to play good.” The Aggies, who have matched Wichita State with four straight NCAA Tournament appearances, have won nine in a row and are in first place in the Western Athletic Conference at 9-1. Pascal Siakam scored 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting in Saturday’s 69-55 win at Chicago State.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NEW MEXICO STATE (18-8): Siakam is the favorite to claim WAC Player of the Year honors, as he leads the conference in scoring (21.7 points per game), rebounding (11.7) and blocks (2.3). The sophomore has scored at least 21 points in six of this last eight games and his efficient effort against Chicago State pushed his field-goal percentage to 57 percent, good for third in the WAC entering Sunday. Guard Ian Baker provides the bulk of the support with 14.4 points and a team-high 3.8 assists per game.

ABOUT WICHITA STATE (18-7): The 24th-ranked Shockers shot a season-low 30.3 percent from the floor in Saturday’s 53-50 loss and their offensive output represents the program’s lowest since a 57-48 loss to TCU on Dec. 8, 2008. Leading scorers Ron Baker and VanVleet combined to go 8-of-31 from the floor to continue their respective slumps. Baker is shooting 31.8 percent over a four-game stretch while VanVleet is averaging 6.3 points on 22.6 percent shooting during the team’s 1-2 swoon.

TIP-INS

1. Baker scored 16 points and VanVleet had seven steals in a 71-54 win over the Aggies to open last season.

2. New Mexico State F Johnathon Wilkins has made 10-of-11 shots over his last two games.

3. Baker needs 10 points to become the 12th player in school history to amass 1,500 in his career.

PREDICTION: Wichita State 68, New Mexico State 63