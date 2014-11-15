Wichita State 71, New Mexico State 54

No. 11 Wichita State 71, NewMexico State 54: Tekele Cotton scored 17 points as theShockers cruised to an easy win over the visiting Aggies.Ron Baker added 16 points forWichita State (1-0), which had 10 of the 11 players that played scoreat least two points. Darius Carter and Shaquille Morris each addednine points while Fred VanVleet had six points, five rebounds, fourassists and seven steals.

Daniel Mullings had 14 points andsix rebounds to lead New Mexico State (0-1) in both categories. RemiBarry added nine points for the Aggies, who committed 20 turnovers inthe game.

The Shockers never trailed,scoring the game’s first four points and racing out to a 20-9 leadmidway through the first half on Cotton’s jumper. It was still an11-point advantage when Wichita State went on a 14-8 run to end thehalf with a 17-point lead, as the Shockers finished the first 20minutes shooting 56.7 percent from the field.

It was much of the same in thesecond half, as the Shockers opened on a 6-2 run and pushed the leadto 21 with 14:38 to go. The lead got as big as 23 and New MexicoState could never make a run at the hosts, with the final score being theclosest the Aggies could get.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wichita Statedidn’t make a single 3-point shot, going 0-of-11 from beyond the arc.… The Shockers won the battle of the boards, 37-32, with sevendifferent players grabbing at least four. … Neither team shot wellfrom the free-throw line, with the Aggies hitting 58.1 percent andthe Shockers 56.3.