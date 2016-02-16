Wichita State 71, New Mexico State 41

Wichita State earned its 37th consecutive nonconference home win, beating New Mexico State 71-41 Monday at Koch Arena.

The Shockers (19-7) bounced back from a Saturday loss to Northern Iowa, a result that ended a 43-game home win streak that dated to 2013. Wichita State hasn’t lost a nonconference home game since 2011.

New Mexico State (18-9) saw its nine-game winning streak end. The game was rescheduled from Dec. 28, when snow kept the team from flying to Wichita.

Senior guard Ron Baker led Wichita State with 13 points. Senior guard Fred VanVleet added 12 points and seven assists. The Shockers finished with three turnovers and didn’t commit their first until midway through the second half.

The Aggies committed 16 turnovers, leading to 20 points for Wichita State.

Sophomore forward Pascal Siakam led the Aggies with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Wichita State grabbed a 37-24 halftime lead after trailing 18-16. They held the Aggies scoreless for 7:50, forcing four turnovers and seven consecutive missed shots.

The Shockers took 11 more shots than the Aggies in the first half and didn’t commit a turnover. Wichita State scored 12 points off nine New Mexico State turnovers.

Sophomore guard Conner Frankamp gave Wichita State a 20-18 lead with a floater from the baseline. Senior center Anton Grady scored the next six points for a 26-18 lead to cap a 10-0 run.

VanVleet scored the Shockers’ next eight points, and Frankamp ended the half with a long 3-pointer.