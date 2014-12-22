Preview: New Orleans at Indiana

Indiana looks to build off its win over No. 25 Butler when it hosts New Orleans on Monday. The Hoosiers knocked off the Bulldogs 82-73 to hand coach Tom Crean his 300th career win and they turn their attention to securing their third straight victory after falling 94-74 to No. 4 Louisville on Dec. 9. “We’ve made a lot of progress since the Louisville game in mindset, will, tenacity,” Crean told reporters. “... A lot of learning for us to do in a short period of time before we play New Orleans.”

Indiana has won 57 of its last 65 games at Assembly Hall and hopes to take care of business in its last non-conference home game without peeking ahead to the mouth-watering matchup with Georgetown in the Indeed Invitational at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 27. The Hoosiers look to extend their home winning streak to five by beating the Privateers in the first meeting between the two schools. New Orleans has won two of its last three contests and aims to conclude its three-game road swing with a memorable upset.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, BTN Plus

ABOUT NEW ORLEANS (3-4): Freshman Colton Weisbrod is second nationally in field goal percentage (72.0) and has gone 24-of-35 from the floor in his last four outings. Christavious Gill leads the team in scoring (12.3) and tallied 11 points in the win over the Salukis to finish in double figures for the sixth time in seven outings. The Privateers made all 14 of their free-throw attempts against Southern Illinois after going 16-of-27 in the loss to San Diego on Dec. 13.

ABOUT INDIANA (9-2): Yogi Ferrell scored all 20 of his points in the second half in the win over Butler to become the 48th player in school history to surpass the 1,000-point plateau. Freshman guard James Blackmon Jr. tops the team in scoring (17.9) but was held to a season-low five points on 2-of-12 shooting versus Butler to finish with less than 10 points for the first time in his collegiate career. Troy Williams matched his career high with 22 points and grabbed a personal-best 11 rebounds on Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana has held five opponents to 40 percent shooting or less.

2. The Hoosiers have scored 80 points or more in seven of their last eight games.

3. Ferrell has knocked down at least one 3-pointer in each of his last 42 outings.

PREDICTION: Indiana 97, New Orleans 70