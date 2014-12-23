FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana 79, New Orleans 59
December 23, 2014 / 2:21 AM / 3 years ago

Indiana 79, New Orleans 59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indiana 79, New Orleans 59: Yogi Ferrell scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Hoosiers made short work of the visiting Privateers.

James Blackmon Jr. added 14 points for Indiana (10-2), which shot 54.7 percent from the field. Hanner Mosquera-Perea collected 12 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots while Collin Hartman pulled down a team-high seven boards for the Hoosiers.

Tevin Broyles led the way with a career-high 18 points off the bench for New Orleans (3-5), which couldn’t survive 1-of-13 shooting from 3-point range. Kevin Hill produced 12 points and a game-high 11 rebounds while Terrance Syon tallied 10 points for the Privateers.

Blackmon and Ferrell knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers as part of an 18-0 run to close out the first half to put Indiana on top 44-22. Ferrell led all scorers with 12 points as the Hoosiers held New Orleans without a point for the final six minutes of the opening stanza.

Blackmon converted a three-point play to put Indiana in front 66-43 with 11:20 remaining in the second half. Emmitt Holt’s basket made it 78-53 in favor of the Hoosiers and they coasted to their third straight victory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indiana went 14-of-24 from the free-throw line while New Orleans finished 4-of-12. … Ferrell has made at least one 3-pointer in 43 straight outings. … Indiana improved to 58-8 in its last 66 games at Assembly Hall.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
