Preview: New Orleans at Michigan State

Fifth-ranked Michigan State has endured its share of adversity during the non-conference portion of the schedule, which wraps up when the Spartans host New Orleans on Saturday. The Spartans fought through injuries to several key players early in the season but still managed to post quality wins over Kentucky, Oklahoma and Texas. They’ll look for their fourth straight victory in their final tune-up before opening Big Ten play with trips to Penn State and Indiana next week.

The Spartans’ 92-78 win at Texas last Saturday might have been their most impressive yet, especially considering star guard Keith Appling struggled to four points on 2-of-11 shooting. Big man Adreian Payne picked him up with a career-high 33 points and Gary Harris returned from a nagging ankle injury to score 19 as Michigan State inched closer to full strength. The Privateers beat Texas-El Paso 71-69 on Dec. 16, snapping a 25-game road losing streak against Division I opponents that dated to Feb. 18, 2010.

TV: 4:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEW ORLEANS (3-4): The win at UTEP was the first against a Division I team this season for the Privateers, who have been on the wrong side of several lopsided scores. They don’t do much right at the offensive end, shooting just 42.8 percent from the field, but three players average double-digit scoring - forward Cory Dixon (15 points, 7.4 rebounds), swingman Matt Derenbecker (12.5 points, 6.8 rebounds) and guard Isaac Mack (10.5 points). New Orleans doesn’t have anyone who can match up with Payne in the post, which could make for a long night.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (10-1): These Spartans don’t necessarily match the reputation of Tom Izzo’s typical teams - they like to play at a faster pace and get out in transition rather than grinding out wins. They’re still tough at the defensive end, though, holding opponents to 38.3 percent shooting and 66.9 points per game. When everyone is healthy, Michigan State has as dominant of a trio as anyone in the country with Payne (18.1 points, 8 rebounds) inside and Harris (17.8 points) and Appling (14.9 points, 4.7 assists) outside, and swingman Branden Dawson (10.3 points, 9.3 rebounds) also can do some damage.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State’s mark of 11.5 turnovers per game puts it on pace for its lowest average under Izzo, bettering the current mark of 13 per game in 2011-12.

2. The Spartans have shot 50 percent or better from the field in six of 11 games including the past two.

3. The Privateers allow 14.2 offensive rebounds per game, the second-most in the nation.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 87, New Orleans 63