Preview: New Orleans at Minnesota

Minnesota tries to remain perfectat home this season when it plays host to New Orleans in anon-conference matchup on Saturday. The Golden Gophers’ only lossescame in the Maui Invitational, while the team is 5-0 at home under first-year coach Richard Pitino. The Privateers have lostthree straight, including a setback to Hawaii in their last conteston Nov. 28.

Andre Hollins has been theoffensive leader for the Golden Gophers this season, averaging ateam-best 16.4 points and hitting 18-of-54 from 3-point range. Still,Minnesota has a balanced attack with five players averaging at least9.3 points. Senior Cory Dixon has been the main offensive cog for thePrivateers, leading the team in scoring (16.5), rebounding (8), assists (3) and blocks (2.3).

TV: 3 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT NEW ORLEANS (1-3): ThePrivateers have struggled shooting the ball all season, converting only 36 percent from the field. Even the free-throw line has been a problem, with the teamconnecting on just 65.8 percent of its attempts. Taking some time to work for better shots may help New Orleans, which only has three players averaging more than 5.5 points.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (7-2): Whilewinning in the non-league portion of the schedule is nice, Pitino knows that his team’s focus should be theconference season and the gauntlet that is the Big Ten. The Gophersare hoping to be able to compete in what is looking like one of thestrongest conferences in the country. “I think you have to takecare of business certainly at home, that has to be an important partof what we’re doing,” Pitino told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.“We’ve got to be disciplined and continue to improve and continueto get better.”

TIP-INS

1. Andre Hollins sits 32 points shortof the 1,000-point plateau for his career, while teammate AustinHollins needs 30 to reach the milestone.

2. Minnesota is the top shootingteam in the Big Ten from the free-throw line, hitting 77.2 percent ofits attempts.

3. This will be the first matchupbetween the two teams.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 86, NewOrleans 68