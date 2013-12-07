Minnesota 80, New Orleans 65:Andre Hollins scored 18 points as the Golden Gophers remained perfect at home with a win over the Privateers.Austin Hollins finished with 13points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for Minnesota(8-2), which outrebounded New Orleans, 35-29. Deandre Mathieu andMaurice Walker each scored 11 points for the Gophers.

Cory Dixon led New Orleans (1-4)with 16 points, while Matt Derenbecker added 14 points and eightrebounds. Isaac Mack scored 10 points for the Privateers.

The Gophers looked like theywere going to make the game a rout early, taking a 21-6 lead lessthan 10 minutes into the contest. New Orleans rallied back within 10 with just over five minutes to go in the half but fell behind by 18 by the break.

The lead ballooned up to 24early in the second half, but the Privateers went on an 18-5 run topull within 11 with just under nine minutes to play. A 7-0 run overtwo-plus-minute span cut the lead to eight with 3:33 to play, but theGolden Gophers closed on an 11-4 run to win going away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New Orleans madeonly 10-of-19 free-throw attempts. … Seven different playersrecorded at least one steal for Minnesota, which had a season-high 13 as a team.… The Gophers are now a perfect 8-0 against teams currently in theSouthland Conference.