Preview: New Orleans at Northwestern

Northwestern may be one of the more underrated teams in the country and the Wildcats hope to fatten up when they begin a stretch with four of the next five games at home. First up is visiting New Orleans, a Southland Conference team that has won two straight entering Saturday’s matchup.

The Wildcats rebounded from a loss to No. 8 North Carolina with a 67-62 win at Missouri on Tuesday at the CBE Classic. Northwestern was plagued by foul trouble, reaching to its bench when a 20-point lead was whittled to six. “I thought the first half was fantastic, the way we executed, the defense. Then we just had to hold on for dear life,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins told reporters. “This is a game in the last couple of years we would have lost. There’s no question in my mind.” New Orleans has defeated Pensacola Christian College and Bradley after opening with road losses to Bowling Green and Duquesne.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, BTN Plus

ABOUT NEW ORLEANS (2-2): The Privateers rode a terrific defensive effort, holding Bradley to 31.5-percent shooting, to post a 64-51 on Wednesday. ”It was an ugly game offensively, but defensively, it was really pretty and we’ll take it. It was such a victory for us in a lot of ways,‘’ coach Mark Slessinger told reporters. Guard Christavious Gill leads the way with a 13.8 scoring average, while 6-6 guard Michael Zeno and 6-5 forward Erik Thomas are double-figure scorers who combine to average 21.1.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (4-1): Sophomore point guard Bryant McIntosh continues to impress with scoring average (18.2), assists (6.0) and 3-point shooting (54.5-percent), but was plagued with foul trouble against Missouri. Alex Olah, a 7-foot senior center, has been held to 10 or fewer points in his last three games, but guard Tre Demps stepped up to average 18.7 over that span. Freshman forward Aaron Falzon (nine points) has cooled off from the floor, missing 15 of his last 18 shots over three games.

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern’s Gavin Skelly, who did not play against North Carolina, made five big foul shots when the Wildcats did not make a field goal during the final 5:41 in the win over Missouri.

2. The Privateers made 7-of-12 3-pointers against Bradley, but were only 14-of-44 on their 2-point attempts and 15-of-27 from the foul line.

3. New Orleans is making 43.1 percent of its 3-pointers.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 81, New Orleans 64