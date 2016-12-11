Preview: New Orleans at Northwestern

Northwestern looks to extend its nonconference home winning streak to 18 games when it faces New Orleans on Sunday. The Wildcats are 5-0 in Evanston, including impressive victories over Wake Forest (65-58) in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and DePaul (80-64) in the last two weeks, and hope to beat New Orleans for the second time in as many years after trouncing the Privateers 90-63 last season.

Northwestern hasn’t dropped a nonconference home game in nearly two years and aims to improve to 11-1 against teams currently in the Southland Conference in the first of five games over an 11-day span. “I‘m really pleased with the way we’re playing right now,” Wildcats coach Chris Collins told reporters. “We’re all invested and we’re all really working towards the same goal and it’s been a lot of fun so far and hopefully we can keep it going.” New Orleans has won three straight games following an impressive 70-54 triumph against Washington State, which was its first victory over a Pac-12 opponent since 1998. The Privateers have dropped four consecutive games to teams from the Big Ten since 2013-14 but hope to reverse the trend by registering their first four-game winning streak in nine years.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NEW ORLEANS (4-3): Christavious Gill scored a game-high 18 points while Erik Thomas added 17 points and 10 rebounds against Washington State to notch his second double-double of the season. Thomas was named the Southland Conference Player of the Week after averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in the wins over Tulane and the Cougars. “This is a great honor for Erik and his teammates,” New Orleans head coach Mark Slessinger told reporters. “Erik has the ability to score in multiple ways and is a very hard matchup for just about anyone we’ll play this season.”

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (6-2): Scottie Lindsey had one of his most complete games of the season as he produced 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the win against DePaul. Sanjay Lumpkin added 11 points and 10 rebounds to notch his first double-double of the season and the fourth of his career while Vic Law scored 16 points. Gavin Skelly matched a career high with 15 points while Bryant McIntosh was limited to four points but dished out five assists to become the third player in Wildcats’ history to reach 400 for his career.

TIP-INS

1. Northwestern’s two losses have come by a combined six points.

2. The Wildcats are ranked 10th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.60).

3. New Orleans has lost its last four games to Big Ten foes by an average margin of 28 points.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 81, New Orleans 64