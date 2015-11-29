Northwestern 90, New Orleans 63

Guard Scottie Lindsey came off the bench to score 26 points, fueling Northwestern’s 90-63 rout of New Orleans on Saturday at Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Ill.

Lindsey, a sophomore, hit 9 of 12 shots, including 6 of 7 3-pointers for the Wildcats, who jumped out early and were never challenged. The 23 points were a career high for Lindsey.

Northwestern shot 55.2 percent and made 14 of 15 free throws.

Guard Tre Demps added 16 points, and guard Bryant McIntosh finished with 13. Center Alex Olah had a career-high six blocks.

Northwestern put this one away early, jumping out to a 27-12 lead in the first 10 minutes and taking a 48-25 lead at halftime.

Northwestern (5-1) travels to Virginia Tech on Tuesday to open play in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

New Orleans guard Nate Frye had 14 points to lead the Privateers (2-3), and guard Cameron Reed added 13. New Orleans shot just 37.5 percent and was outrebounded 40-24.