Preview: Niagara at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh’s inaugural campaign as a member of the ACC went much like most of its previous seasons under coach Jamie Dixon: a successful regular season followed by a fairly quick exit from the NCAA tournament. The Panthers try to write a new narrative beginning Friday when they host Niagara. Dixon has guided his team to 20 or more wins in each of his 11 years, but last season’s third-round loss to Florida marked the 10th time in as many trips that Dixon’s team could not make it past the Sweet 16.

The Panthers enter this season with more question marks than in recent years as center Talib Zanna and guard Lamar Patterson each graduated after accounting for 41.3 percent of the team’s scoring and 36.8 percent of its rebounding. Pittsburgh’s early going will be made tougher with the loss of top returning scorer Cameron Wright (10.5 points), who underwent left foot surgery and may not return until mid-December. Niagara is coming off its worst year since 1994-95 and will be hard-pressed to improve much on that mark after guard Antoine Mason – the nation’s top returning scorer – transferred to Auburn.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3.

ABOUT NIAGARA (2013-14: 7-26): Due to transfers and graduation, the Purple Eagles were picked to finish last in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in part because they enter the season with 13 underclassmen on the roster. Forward Ramone Snowden (8.1 points) and fellow sophomore guard Wesley Myers (6.7) are the only two from last year’s top six scorers that return to a team that dropped 11 of its last 12 games. That duo could get some help from freshman Karonn Davis, who scored 21 points in Niagara’s exhibition win over Roberts Wesleyan on Nov. 3.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (2013-14: 26-10): In light of Wright’s injury, the Panthers could be forced to start 6-6 sophomore swingman Chris Jones, who averaged 7.4 minutes last season, or Vanderbilt transfer Sheldon Jeter. Pittsburgh will also likely lean more heavily on guard Durand Johnson (8.8 points), who gave the team a spark off the bench before he tore his ACL in early January. Michael Young – a 6-9, 235-pound sophomore forward – was dominant in a pair of exhibition wins, averaging 22.5 points and nine rebounds while shooting 64.3 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Pittsburgh, which split a pair of games with Niagara the last time these schools faced each other in 1975, has lost two of the three all-time meetings.

2. Mason accounted for 104 more points himself (846) during the 2013-14 season than Niagara’s four returning players combined (742).

3. The Panthers recorded an assist on 62.9 percent of their field goals last season – the ninth-highest mark in the nation.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 74, Niagara 55