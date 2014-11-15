(Updated: CORRECTS Blackman scoring, first sentence, third graph. CORRECTS Blackman scoring numbers bridging the halves, first sentence, third graph.)

Pittsburgh 78, Niagara 45: Jamel Artis scored 12 of his career-high 14 points in the first half as the host Panthers cruised past the Purple Eagles.

Josh Newkirk contributed 12 points while James Robinson added eight points and seven assists for Pittsburgh (1-0), which won its 18th consecutive season opener and extended its winning streak at home against non-conference opponents to 24 games. Cameron Johnson (11 points) and Chris Jones (10) joined Artis and Newkirk in double figures as 11 different Panthers scored.

Emile Blackman, who sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, went 6-for-14 from the field and paced Niagara (0-1) with 16 points – 14 coming during a span of eight-plus minutes bridging the halves. No other Purple Eagle tallied more than eight points as Blackman’s teammates shot a combined 6-of-34.

Pittsburgh held Niagara to one free throw over the first 6:45 to jump out to a 14-point advantage before Cameron Fowler ended the field-goal drought with a jumper. The Purple Eagles went another seven-plus minutes before connecting on their next field goal, enabling the Panthers to stretch their margin to 32-4 with nearly 7 ½ minutes to go in the first half.

Niagara, which shot 5-of-24 from the field in the first half, connected on four of their final eight shots of the opening 20 minutes, but could get no closer than 19 points thereafter. Pittsburgh finished 7-of-16 beyond the arc while the Purple Eagles were shut out from the 3-point line on 14 attempts for the first time since going 0-for-17 in a loss to Rider on Feb. 13, 2011.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh announced the suspension of junior F Durand Johnson for the entire season on Friday. Panthers coach Jamie Dixon declined to give a reason for the suspension. … Pittsburgh has won 132 of its last 136 home games against non-conference foes. … Artis reached double figures in points only twice as a freshman last year, topping out with 13 against North Carolina on Feb. 15.