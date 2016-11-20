Preview: Niagara at Rutgers

It has been mostly smooth sailing so far for Rutgers, off to its first 3-0 start in seven seasons and having brought an ugly road losing streak to an end. The Scarlet Knights will look to make it four straight wins to start the season as they host Niagara on Sunday afternoon.

First-year Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell made plenty of history in Friday's 66-59 win over host DePaul, ending the Scarlet Knights' 23-game road losing skid dating back to December 2014. In addition, Pikiell became the first Rutgers bench boss to open his tenure with three consecutive wins since Donald S. White achieved the feat 70 years ago. "I thought our guys were locked in and did a really good job defensively," Pikiell said of the Scarlet Knights, who dominated the boards by a 46-29 margin and led by as many as 22 points in the second half. "We've become a much improved defensive team and we're a good rebounding team. Those are two good traits. If we can bring those on the road it bodes well for us." First, though, Rutgers returns home to tangle with a Purple Eagles team that has opened the season with three consecutive defeats.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT NIAGARA (0-3): The Purple Eagles have been undone by a flimsy defense so far, ranking 299th in the nation points allowed per game (82.0) entering Saturday's action. That shoddy work on the defensive end has negated what has been a sensational start to the season for junior guard Mike Scott, who is averaging team highs in points (17.3), rebounds (5.7) and assists (3.7). Kahlil Dukes (13.3) and Dominic Robb (10.3) have supplied adequate secondary scoring, with Scott and Dukes having combined for more than half the team's made 3-pointers so far.

ABOUT RUTGERS (3-0): Scoring doesn't get much more balanced than this - at least in the early going - with six players averaging more than nine points per game. Kansas State transfer Nigel Johnson has been the all-around leader with a team-best 12 points per contest go along with five rebounds and 3.3 assists; Deshawn Freeman has been an imposing defensive presence with two double-doubles and six blocks through the first three games. And as Pikiell alluded to in his post-game comments, this team can rebound - its 49 boards per game rank 10th in the nation.

TIP-INS

1. Rutgers pulls down 18.7 offensive rebounds per game, tied for the sixth-best mark in Division I.

2. Freeman's three best collegiate rebounding performances have come in the first three games this season.

3. Niagara is averaging a paltry 10.3 assists per game, outside the top 300 nationally.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 71, Niagara 55