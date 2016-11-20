Rutgers moves to 4-0 with 78-65 win over Niagara

Rutgers was in prime position to let its guard down after ending a 23-game road losing streak on Friday at DePaul.

But back home on Sunday before a home crowd at the Louis Brown Athletic Center, the Scarlet Knights went on a 16-0 run in the second half to defeat Niagara 78-65 to remain a perfect 4-0.

Kansas State transfer Nigel Johnson came off the bench to lead the Scarlet Knights with 20 points. Mike Williams added 12 points for Rutgers, which used a balanced attack and shot 46.9 percent from the field (30 of 64).

The Purple Eagles (0-4) hung tough throughout the first half and trailed 35-30 at intermission but just didn't have enough firepower when it counted.

Marvin Prochet's 3-pointer gave Niagara a 42-41 lead five minutes into the second half. But that basket ignited the Scarlet Knights, who held Niagara scoreless for more than five minutes.

By the time Mike Scott sank three free throws, Rutgers had built a 57-42 lead. From there, the Scarlet Knights cruised to the victory.

Scott continued his sensational start to the season for Niagara. In addition to a game-high 30 points, he had eight rebounds, four assists and had three steals.

As is their identity, the Scarlet Knights share the wealth and don't rely on one player to provide offense. They also control the boards -- heading into Sunday, they ranked 11th in the country at 49 rebounds per game.

On Sunday, Rutgers held a 47-32 advantage on the boards.

After going 7-25 last season, the Scarlet Knights fired coach Eddie Jordan after three years. His replacement, Steve Pikiell, on Friday became the first Rutgers coach to start his tenure with three straight wins since Donald S. White achieved the feat 70 years ago.

Not only do the Scarlet Knights control the boards, they also have clamped down on defense this season and give up only 60.7 points per game. They held the Purple Eagles to 18 of 59 from the field (30.5 percent).

Niagara did made 21 of 26 from the free-throw line.