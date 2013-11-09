Preview: Niagara at Seton Hall

Seton Hall is a charter member of the brand new Big East but is looking up at a lot of the conference while it waits for its recruiting class to gel. The Pirates attempt to start outplaying expectations when they open the 2013-14 campaign by hosting Niagara on Saturday. Seton Hall lost second-leading scorer and assist man Aaron Cosby to a transfer and will lean heavily on senior Fuquan Edwin for offense.

The Pirates were picked to finish eighth in the 10-team Big East by the conference’s coaches but are going into the season healthy after an injury-ravaged 2012-13. “I hired a new (strength and conditioning coach),” coach Kevin Willard said. “…I think you can see when you look around at these guys’ bodies…I think everyone is in better shape than we have been.” The Purple Eagles got a shock at the end of last season when coach Joe Mihalich left for Hofstra and took two of his best players with him.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT NIAGARA (2012-13: 19-14, 13-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference): Chris Casey is taking over as head coach and was left the team’s leading scorer in guard Antoine Mason, who put up 18.7 points last season. Freshman Dominique Reid is Casey’s first big recruit, and the 6-6 forward will pair with 6-8 senior Marcus Ware, who transferred in from Monmouth, in the frontcourt. Point guard Marvin Jordan had a strong showing in exhibition games and could join Mason among the team’s leading scorers.

ABOUT SETON HALL (2012-13: 15-18, 3-15 Big East): Willard is trying to make the Pirates a destination for recruits from the New York area and pulled in a pair of guards in New Jersey natives Jaren Sina and sophomore Sterling Gibbs, who transferred from Texas. Willard is counting on seniors like Edwin, Aaron Geramipoor and Brian Oliver to instill a sense of urgency in the team. “This is it for them,” Willard said of his seniors. “This is there last time to go out on a good note…They’re really playing at a high level and they really understand that this is their last chance.”

TIP-INS

1. Seton Hall F Brandon Mobley was limited to 22 games in 2012-13 due to a shoulder injury but is ready for 2013-14.

2. Niagara freshmen Ramone Snowden and Cameron Fowler also carved out roles in the preseason.

3. Edwin (41.2 percent) and Mobley (43.4) are both strong 3-point shooters.

PREDICTION: Seton Hall 88, Niagara 70